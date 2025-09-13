Combing operation in Kochi: Over 3,000 cases, 885 arrests in one day

KOCHI: In a combing operation aimed at strengthening law and order and ensuring public safety across Ernakulam Range, the police registered 3,262 cases -- relating to narcotics, Abkari Act, traffic violations, and other offences -- in a single day. The drive covered Ernakulam Rural, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki districts, resulting in the arrest of 885 people on Friday.
“Over 500 police personnel, including special squads, took part in the massive drive,” said an officer with the Ernakulam Range office.
The officer said more than 150 cases were filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 182 people apprehended for possession of narcotic drugs in the surprise raids. Besides, 153 people were booked for illegal liquor trade and drinking in public places.
In road safety enforcement, 3,112 cases were registered for traffic violations, including over-speeding, rash driving, helmet-less travel, signal violations, and illegal parking, he said.
Though the operation was part of proactive policing, combating drug menace remains the primary focus, according to Ernakulam Range DIG Satheesh Bino.
“There has been an overall increase in the number of cases and arrests, which signals stronger enforcement. Rather than being a one-time operation, such combing drives will be carried out regularly,” the DIG said.
“We are working tirelessly to curb drug abuse and trafficking. As part of that, we have formulated a comprehensive plan that combines awareness, enforcement, and sustained action. We hope to see positive results,” he said.
Further, an officer with the Ernakulam Rural district police headquarters said the operation also resulted in the arrest of 550 people with warrants pending in various courts.
“Several of the accused were apprehended through daring operations. Among them, 48 long-time fugitives were tracked down and produced before the court,” the officer said. Additionally, as a precautionary measure, the squads inspected 515 lodges, verified registers and records, and took action against those found violating rules, he added.