Combing operation in Kochi: Over 3,000 cases, 885 arrests in one day

KOCHI: In a combing operation aimed at strengthening law and order and ensuring public safety across Ernakulam Range, the police registered 3,262 cases -- relating to narcotics, Abkari Act, traffic violations, and other offences -- in a single day. The drive covered Ernakulam Rural, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki districts, resulting in the arrest of 885 people on Friday.

“Over 500 police personnel, including special squads, took part in the massive drive,” said an officer with the Ernakulam Range office.

The officer said more than 150 cases were filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 182 people apprehended for possession of narcotic drugs in the surprise raids. Besides, 153 people were booked for illegal liquor trade and drinking in public places.

In road safety enforcement, 3,112 cases were registered for traffic violations, including over-speeding, rash driving, helmet-less travel, signal violations, and illegal parking, he said.

Though the operation was part of proactive policing, combating drug menace remains the primary focus, according to Ernakulam Range DIG Satheesh Bino.