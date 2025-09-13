Positive thinking day: Let's begin here

September 13 is now celebrated as Positive Thinking Day in several parts of the world. It was first observed in the US in 2003 and has since become an annual reminder of the strength positivity holds.

In a world that often feels stressful and uncertain, the idea of ‘positive thinking’ can sound insensitive or airy. Yet, when grounded in compassion and realism, it becomes a powerful tool to navigate life’s difficulties.

Positive thinking is not about ignoring pain. Rather, it is about creating an enriching space for hope and resilience.



“Positive thinking is like a fresh breath for the mind,” says psychologist Seema Girija Lal. “Just as the body inhales to steady itself, our thoughts can create room for feelings of hope and happiness.”

That said, unrealistic positive thinking can slip into toxic positivity. Moreover, forced cheerfulness adds pressure to suppress genuine feelings and pretend everything is fine. That’s not the goal.



Positive thinking works magic when done the right way, says Seema. “Toxic positivity is like throwing glitter on dry soil and saying ‘the plant will be fine’. Whereas optimism that is grounded in reality makes you tend to the soil with water, care and sunlight, which will lead to growth,” she smiles.