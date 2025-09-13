Positive thinking day: Let's begin here

September 13 is now celebrated as Positive Thinking Day in several parts of the world. It was first observed in the US in 2003 and has since become an annual reminder of the strength positivity holds.
In a world that often feels stressful and uncertain, the idea of ‘positive thinking’ can sound insensitive or airy. Yet, when grounded in compassion and realism, it becomes a powerful tool to navigate life’s difficulties.
Positive thinking is not about ignoring pain. Rather, it is about creating an enriching space for hope and resilience.
“Positive thinking is like a fresh breath for the mind,” says psychologist Seema Girija Lal. “Just as the body inhales to steady itself, our thoughts can create room for feelings of hope and happiness.”
That said, unrealistic positive thinking can slip into toxic positivity. Moreover, forced cheerfulness adds pressure to suppress genuine feelings and pretend everything is fine. That’s not the goal.
Positive thinking works magic when done the right way, says Seema. “Toxic positivity is like throwing glitter on dry soil and saying ‘the plant will be fine’. Whereas optimism that is grounded in reality makes you tend to the soil with water, care and sunlight, which will lead to growth,” she smiles.
The benefits of positive thinking are tangible, and people who practise it experience them. “Positive thinkers are people who can manage stress better, solve problems easily and move on. They also have fewer chances of mental health issues and breakdowns,” says psychiatrist Dr U Vivek.
A positive thinker, he adds, can also handle emotional turbulence better. “It’s not that positive thinkers don’t have issues. They too face anxiety, anguish and mental turmoil. But they accept reality, cope better, and move on with life, instead of ruminating over it,” says Dr Vivek.
Research backs this up. A 2023 study published in the ‘Nature’ journal noted that positive thinking was associated with behaviours that improve health in older adults. Another study in 2024 by Queen Mary University of London suggested that positive thinkers manage stress more effectively, focus on solutions, and recover faster from illnesses.
However, positive thinking cannot replace professional care. It does not cure illness, erase grief, or replace psychological treatment. At best, it complements these by reducing stress, encouraging healthier habits, and strengthening inner resilience.
For those facing physical illness or mental health conditions, optimism alone is not the solution. Professional guidance and treatment are essential.
Supports emotional resilience: Difficulties are inevitable, but a positive outlook can help one become more open to solutions and lessons.
Reduces anxiety: Shifting one’s perspective from self-criticism to self-compassion reduces rumination, creating more space for calmness and balance.
Can improve physical well-being: A positive mindset reduces stress hormones, and helps strengthen the immune system. It can also encourage healthier habits like exercise, rest, and balanced eating. While not a substitute for medical care, positivity can complement recovery and promote overall health.
Clarity to thoughts: Fear and negativity cloud judgment. Positive thinking broadens perspective, helping one weigh options with clarity and make thoughtful choices.
Meaning and purpose: With positivity, problems are not roadblocks but opportunities to learn and grow. This mindset helps one find meaning in life and transform struggles into experiences of purpose.
Practise gratitude with honesty: Keep a daily gratitude journal. It is not about being happy all the time, but about noticing what uplifts one. Gratitude doesn’t erase hardship, but it balances it with perspective.
Use self-compassionate language: Speak to oneself like a loved one.
Set realistic, small goals: Big goals can feel overwhelming. Focus on manageable daily steps, like taking a walk, reading, or talking to a friend.
Surround oneself with positive influences: Be mindful of what you consume daily — whether human interactions, social media content, or films. Choose what uplifts and inspires.
Visualise positive outcomes: Spend a few minutes imagining hopeful scenarios. Visualisation shifts focus from fear of what might go wrong to curiosity about what could go right.