Rs 600-crore thermal power plant at Pathalam turns scrap

KOCHI: For a power-starved state like Kerala, the commissioning of the thermal power plant by BSES Kerala Power Limited (BKPL) at Pathalam in the Eloor industrial belt in 2000 came as a much-needed relief. However, the ambitious joint venture of Bombay Suburban Electricity Supply (BSES) and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) met with an early demise in 2015, when KSEB refused to renew the power purchase agreement. Today, trucks leaving the gates of BSES Kerala Power Limited carrying various parts of the plant signal the untimely death of a Rs 600-crore project.

Speaking to TNIE, a source associated with the plant said, “The power plant, located on 20 acres of land and running on naptha, had the capacity to generate 165 MW of electricity, which was being bought by KSEB. Since naptha used to cost only around Rs 6,000 per metric tonne, the KSEB got electricity at a cheap rate. However, over the years, the cost of naptha increased significantly and touched Rs 55,000 per metric tonne.

This significantly increased the cost of power. It is thought that this led KSEB to decide not to renew the power purchase agreement.” According to the source, at the time when the agreement with KSEB came to an end, the power plant was left with 10,000 metric tonnes of naptha.

“So we ran the plant for two more years. The electricity generated was bought by KSEB. However, it should be noted that the State Electricity Board didn’t pay us the price for the power that they purchased from us and sold to the consumers. Besides this, KSEB also has to pay for the 16 million units of electricity it had earlier purchased,” added the source.