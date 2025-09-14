Accidents turn attention to min’s vow on KSRTC night services to airports

KOCHI: A shocking early-morning accident two weeks ago, which claimed the lives of three members of a family who were returning home after seeing off a relative at Kochi airport, has served to further highlight the increased risk posed by driving at night.
The tragedy has also given rise to increased demands for deploying night services to airports using luxury sleeper buses being acquired by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), as previously promised by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.
“Currently, there is no connectivity to airports and back at night or early morning, when most of the international flights operate. Deploying luxury semi-sleeper buses will greatly benefit travellers from central and north Kerala.
The services will also attract commuters as people are willing to pay more for comfort and convenience. Look at the case of Kochi Metro’s feeder buses operating to the airport during the day,” said Ramesh Mathew, a frequent flyer who largely depends on public transport system for first- and last-mile connectivity.
In an interview to TNIE, the minister promised AC semi-sleeper night services to airports. “KSRTC will operate AC sleeper buses with sufficient luggage space for the benefit of passengers on red-night flights.
The buses won’t have scheduled services and will leave only after flights arrive,” he said last November, when KSRTC initiated the process of introducing luxury buses as part of fleet modernisation.
Manufacturers have started handing over the vehicles, including Volvo 9600s, premium AC coaches and sleeper buses. Ganesh Kumar also talked about placing orders for 30 buses, with services from Kochi airport to Malabar and Central Travancore regions.
When contacted, a senior KSRTC official said priority is on deploying the new additions on inter-state routes and to replace revenue-earning take over services.
“We’re examining the feasibility of proposed night services. Day services have not been generating the expected revenue as passengers continue to depend on private vehicles/taxis. Airport authorities are also promoting taxi services,” the official pointed out.
Last Thursday, a man and his two children died after their sport-utility vehicle (SUV) collided head-on with a KSRTC bus in Ochira, Kollam. According to police, the victims were returning home from Kochi airport when the accident happened.
In another incident in the wee hours of last December 15, four members of a family, including a newly-wed couple, lost their lives while on their way from Thiruvananthapuram airport. Their car collided with a bus at Murinjakal in Pathanamthitta district.
The police initially assessed that both accidents happened as drivers fell asleep at the wheel.
“In the first incident, the father, a businessman from Tevalakkara, was driving the vehicle. He drove for over 180km to the airport, waited there for three to four hours before driving back. Often in such cases, drivers are overcome by microsleep — the brief, uncontrollable episodes of sleep lasting a few seconds — induced by fatigue and sleep deprivation. Travelling during wee hours is very dangerous.
The continuous glare of the headlights of opposing vehicles also extract a mental and physical toll. As far as possible, the services of professional drivers should be availed for such journeys,” said road safety expert Upendra Narayan, who had worked with traffic police to reduce mishaps in Malappuram.
