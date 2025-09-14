Drug racket kingpin held from Bengaluru

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural Police arrested a 24-year-old youth, suspected to be a major link in the drug supply chain to Kerala from Bengaluru, on Saturday.

The accused, Hasanul Banna, a native of Thrikkakkara Pipeline Road, was caught near his rented flat in Bengaluru, where he had been in hiding.

The breakthrough came during a probe into the arrest of Mohammed Aslam, of Vazhakkulam, who was caught with 46 grams of MDMA three months ago, said a source with Ernakulam rural police.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that Banna sourced drugs in bulk from an African national and supplied it to various parts of Kerala after transporting them from Bengaluru. We also seized multiple precision weighing machines used for splitting drugs into small quantities,” said the official.