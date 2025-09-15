Redevelopment of Ernakulam Junction railway station faces fresh delay as new contractor decision put off

KOCHI: Development work at the Ernakulam Junction railway station is likely to be delayed as a decision on appointing a new contractor may be taken only after one-and-a-half month. Work at the Ernakulam Town railway station too seems to be progressing at a slow pace.

Sources in the railways said tenders submitted by six firms were opened on September 12. “We will be carefully studying each document and conduct a thorough check to verify the credentials of the interested companies,” said a Railway official.

Work at Ernakulam Junction began in 2022, with an estimated deadline of 2025. The Rs 350-crore project was delayed due to the inefficiency of the contractor, Bridge and Roof Company (India). “It was also found the work by contractor was sub-par. Hence, it was decided to terminate the contract and blacklist the firm from undertaking any railway projects,” said the official.

Owing to the delay passengers are having a tough time navigating the new arrangements. “It is a mess. There is no end in sight to a work that we thought would finish in two years. Until last week, approach road to the station’s makeshift main entrance was a muddy mess. Though the passengers kept seeking a solution throughout monsoon, the authorities woke up after the rain stopped,” said Paul Manvattom, president, All Kerala Railway Users Association (AKRUA).

He asked: “How can a public sector entity be so careless in awarding such a big contract, and that too in a city as important as Ernakulam, to a company that has no expertise?” Paul alleged the progress of work at Ernakulam Town station had slowed down too.