Malfunctioning streetlights plunge many areas of Kochi into darkness

KOCHI: Faulty streetlights in the city have been troubling commuters and local residents for a week now. Installed by the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), the streetlights are not operational in many areas, including in Thammanam and near the JLN Stadium. Officials said the work to install panel boards is in progress and is expected to be completed soon.

The leader of opposition in Kochi corporation, Antony Kureethara, said the contract to install LED streetlights in the city was awarded to Lighting Technology in November 2023.

“The work was supposed to be completed within seven months. Now, the company and the Kerala State Electricity Board are blaming each other and claiming that there are no faults in the installation of the LED lights. Due to the inefficiency of the company’s operations, the streetlights on the Thammanam-Pullepady road and other important areas, which are heavily congested, have not been operational for the past seven days,” he said.

Seena Gokul, public works standing committee chairperson, said steps are being taken to solve the issue.

“The CSML and the company have informed us that the installation of the panel board will be completed before the 30th of this month. We are also holding review meetings. Once the installation of the panel board is completed, the issue can be solved,” she said.