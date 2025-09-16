Man shoots neighbour’s pet cats with air gun in Angamaly

KOCHI: In a shocking act of cruelty, a man allegedly shot the pet cats of his neighbour with an air gun in Angamaly. The attack left the two ginger cross-breeds, just seven and 12 months old, owned by Padmakumar P Nambiat of Pullani in Thuravoor, severely injured. One cat suffered a spinal cord injury while the other sustained a chest wound, and both are currently undergoing treatment.

The Angamaly police have registered a case against the suspect — Shaju Joseph, alias Garvan Shaju, a bank employee — under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for committing mischief by killing, along with relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“He (Shaju) is the kind of person who finds thrill in hunting with an air gun and even fishing using electric shocks from batteries,” Padmakumar told the TNIE.

Recounting the incidents, he said the first attack happened around midnight on September 5, when Shaju shot his one-year-old cat, Lallu. “I rushed out after hearing the cries of the cat and saw Shaju running into his house in the dark. When I questioned him, he claimed the cat had tried to harm the chickens he was rearing, and hence, he shot it,” Padmakumar said.

Three days later, around 7.30pm on September 8, Shaju allegedly repeated the act, this time leaving his other cat, Appu, with a severe chest wound. “Shaju admitted to firing a lead bullet at the cat, saying he was fed up with the animal and that he simply disliked cats. That left me terrified and compelled me to file a police complaint,” he said.