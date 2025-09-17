Steps initiated for Infopark phase IV, Kochi on course to become global IT hub, says CM

KOCHI: In a significant announcement in line with Kochi’s ambitions to become an IT hub of global standards, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said in a Facebook post that land acquisition measures for the implementation of Infopark phase IV are progressing alongside the land pooling procedures for the Phase III project.

Meanwhile, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) chairperson Chandran Pillai said the land pooling process will get an official seal when GCDA signs an MoU with Infopark on September 29 in the presence of the chief minister in Thiruvananthapuram.

The CM posted: “Adding another bright chapter to the development story of Kerala, the third phase of Infopark in Kochi is becoming a reality. Keeping in view the needs of the future, Infopark has been envisioned as an AI technology-controlled township.

The Phase 3 township will have 20 million square feet of IT space spread over an area of 300 acres. It will have residential zone, educational institutions, and healthcare institutions. State-of-the-art facilities will also be provided for waste management.

The project is planned to be implemented through land pooling under the leadership of GCDA. It is expected that Infopark Phase III will also create employment opportunities for about two lakh

people. Along with this, the steps for land acquisition for Infopark Phase IV are also progressing. Once these two phases become a reality, Kochi will become the IT hub that the world is looking forward to.”