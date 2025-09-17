Union govt fast-tracks key bypass projects to decongest NH corridors

KOCHI: The Centre has hastened the proceedings for the implementation of two bypass projects crucial to decongesting the busy NH-544 and NH-66 corridors in Ernakulam district.

Once completed, the bypasses will also facilitate easy access to the airport, besides aiding long-distance commuters.

While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has kicked off the process to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the 20-km Angamaly-Kodungallur bypass, the 3A notification for the 44-km Angamaly-Kundannoor bypass -- also known as the Kochi New Bypass -- will be re-issued in October.

The project linking Karayamparambu near Angamaly to Kundannoor is expected to ease traffic congestion in Kochi and adjoining areas.

“The projects will greatly benefit those proceeding to Kochi airport and Thiruvananthapuram via NH 66. The Angamaly-Kodungallur bypass will connect NH 544 and NH 66 and enter the proposed Angamaly-Kundannur bypass, thereby facilitating long-distance travel without getting stuck in the Kochi city traffic,” Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan said, following an assurance in that regard from Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The 3A notification is mandatory for proceeding with the land acquisition process for the greenfield Kochi New Bypass project that was approved in January 2023. While the notification was issued in August 2024, authorities could not complete the land acquisition process within the one-year deadline, resulting in its expiry.

On Tuesday, a review meeting chaired by Industries Minister P Rajeeve decided that the survey in the remaining areas will be completed within two months once a fresh 3A notification is issued. Initially, 290 hectares were proposed to be acquired but later the total land required was reduced to 201 hectares. Of this, the survey of 160 hectares was completed while 19.5 hectares, including the river and the unpaved area, were excluded.