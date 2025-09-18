Konthuruthy rehabilitation: Residents seek Rs 14 lakh compensation as set to reclaim encroached land

KOCHI: The state government, as part of the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System Project (IURWTS), is set to initiate steps to reclaim encroached land on the banks of the Konthuruthy canal. However, a lack of funds has led to protests, with the residents demanding Rs 14 lakh in compensation for rehabilitation.
On Wednesday, Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod requested the government to provide a special package for the rehabilitation of residents along the Konthuruthy canal. The 129 families residing on the banks of the canal have been demanding that the government take action to implement a High Court order in that regard.
Konthuruthy councillor Bency Benny said the High Court had issued an order in 2020 to rehabilitate the residents within a year. “We had earlier identified space in the Palluruthy region for the purpose. As the area comes under the CRZ, we couldn’t rehabilitate them. However, as no action has been taken yet for several reasons, the residents have begun demanding the distribution of the compensation amount,” she said.
As the state government has approved the over Rs 3,000-crore IURWTS project, the proceedings are expected to be expedited, Bency pointed out.
“The state government has informed the court that Rs 24.83 crore has been allocated for rehabilitation, that is, Rs 14 lakh per family. Thus, the residents too submitted an affidavit. However, the state now claims that only Rs 9.25 lakh can be paid,” MLA Vinod told TNIE.
Responding to a submission by the MLA, Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, on behalf of the chief minister, said a total compensation of Rs 9.25 lakh will be allocated to each family. “This amount includes a maximum of Rs 5.25 lakh per family for the purchase of land under corporation limits and Rs 4 lakh for the construction of a house under the Life Mission,” he said.
The project, to be carried out by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), includes revitalisation of six major canals in Kochi, inland transportation, and tourism.