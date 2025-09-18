Konthuruthy rehabilitation: Residents seek Rs 14 lakh compensation as set to reclaim encroached land

KOCHI: The state government, as part of the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System Project (IURWTS), is set to initiate steps to reclaim encroached land on the banks of the Konthuruthy canal. However, a lack of funds has led to protests, with the residents demanding Rs 14 lakh in compensation for rehabilitation.

On Wednesday, Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod requested the government to provide a special package for the rehabilitation of residents along the Konthuruthy canal. The 129 families residing on the banks of the canal have been demanding that the government take action to implement a High Court order in that regard.

Konthuruthy councillor Bency Benny said the High Court had issued an order in 2020 to rehabilitate the residents within a year. “We had earlier identified space in the Palluruthy region for the purpose. As the area comes under the CRZ, we couldn’t rehabilitate them. However, as no action has been taken yet for several reasons, the residents have begun demanding the distribution of the compensation amount,” she said.

As the state government has approved the over Rs 3,000-crore IURWTS project, the proceedings are expected to be expedited, Bency pointed out.