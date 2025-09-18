Woman involved in Rs 25 crore online fraud case nabbed in Kochi

KOCHI: In a breakthrough in the online fraud case in which a city-based businessman lost Rs 25 crore, Kochi City police made their first arrest. The accused, identified as Sujitha G, 38, of Kollam, was found to have played a key role in the racket, was apprehended by the special investigation team led by Thrikkakara ACP Shiju P S, on the directive of commissioner Putta Vimaladitya.

Sujitha, who had been under surveillance for several days, was taken into custody, interrogated, and later remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday night, a senior officer said.

“During interrogation, backed by supporting evidence, she admitted to her role. The preliminary probe further revealed that funds deposited in her accounts were routed to overseas accounts with her assistance, for which she received a commission,” said the officer.

Kochi cyber police registered the case on September 1 after the businessman, a 49-year-old resident of Elamkulam, allegedly lost a significant amount of money on an online trading platform named Capitalix. The victim was initially contacted by a Malayalam-speaking man who introduced himself as Daniel.

They engaged in conversations about stock trading, which helped to gradually build trust. The victim then transferred a total of Rs 24.76 crore to various bank accounts. The fraud came to light when the victim attempted to sell the shares and realised that the trading platform was fake.

Accused’s bank account details turn vital

In what is said to be one of the largest cyber frauds reported in Kerala, police identified the accused after closely examining the bank accounts through which the fraudulent transactions were carried out.

During the investigation, the probe team found that the woman suspect, though unemployed, maintained multiple bank accounts that registered transactions far exceeding any legitimate source of income, a top police source with Kochi City police said.