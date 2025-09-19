K J Shine to initiate legal action against defamatory posts on social media

KOCHI: Responding to defamatory social media posts targeting her, CPM leader and LDF candidate in the 2024 general election from Ernakulam, K J Shine, announced that she will file a complaint against those responsible.In her Facebook post, she stated that she is lodging a complaint with the chief minister, state police chief, and state Women’s Commission, along with all the evidence collected against the social media handles,including right-wing , and media outlets that attempted to defame her using her name and picture in a bid to salvage right-wing politics.

“The politics of indifference, decadence, and cowardice aimed at destroying us politically and personally will be confronted both legally and politically. How perverted are those who spread malicious propaganda against women in politics? Those behind this should prepare to end the political bankruptcy of snatching others’ clothes to hide their own nakedness. I believe that the public and the government will take the necessary steps to ensure that women also have the right to engage in public service,” she wrote.

Posts featuring K J Shine and Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan have been circulating on social media platforms for the past few days. On Thursday, a news report also surfaced based on these allegations.

“For the past few days, there has been widespread false propaganda on social media about me — as a political activist, public representative, and teachers organisation leader — and my life partner, which is destroying my personal happiness.

Today (Thursday), a newspaper has also picked up this false right-wing propaganda,” she added on social media. She also urged women in politics not to be afraid for any reason.