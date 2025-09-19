KITE distributes robotics kits to schools in Lakshadweep

KOCHI: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology arm of the Department of General Education, has distributed robotics kits to schools across nine islands of Lakshadweep. This initiative is designed to enhance the study of robotics and provide hands-on learning for tenth-grade students following the Kerala curriculum.

A total of 100 robotics kits were provided, with one kit for every three students, to facilitate practical and simplified learning.

To support this, KITE has also launched a five-day training programme for high school Information and Communications Technology (ICT) teachers and District Institute of Education & Training (DIET) faculty from Lakshadweep. The training began on Thursday at KITE’s Regional Resource Centre in Ernakulam.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the training programme online. “The Kerala government is committed to providing all necessary resources, including the latest technology, to ensure the students of Lakshadweep receive the best possible education,” the minister said.

KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath officially handed over the robotics kits to the school representatives. These kits will help students explore new concepts of robotics outlined in the chapter ‘World of Robots’ of the new Class 10 ICT textbook.