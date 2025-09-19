Maverick pilot and Navy hero of 2018 floods takes off on 'Mission Kathakali'

This grit has helped the aviator fight personal battles, far from the cockpit, too. He has survived cancer twice and lives with a single kidney. But he rarely opens up about it. “These matters don’t need to enter every conversation. Even my guru isn’t aware of this,” says Rajkumar.

“But they do quietly remind me of the fights I have fought and the resilience I must still summon. Some day, they might find their place in the pages of my autobiography.”

Combine this resilience with the discipline the Navy instilled in him, and you see an unstoppable force. In fact, Rajkumar sees Kathakali as a continuation of that discipline, which helped him stay on his path to learning.

His experience with the artform has also involved unlearning, he admits. “In the Navy, you train to become hardened and stiff. You are not even allowed to show that you are breathing when standing in a parade,” he explains.

“But for Kathakali, I had to learn to be relaxed and not stiffen up. I had to constantly remind myself to keep my mind and body calm. A man who spent his life drawing rigid lines with his arms and legs suddenly had to discover curves and fluid movement.”

Talking about his experience of learning with his sister, he chuckles, “There’s a lot of sibling rivalry. She’s been dancing (Mohinyattam) from a very young age and, obviously, has had the upper hand. But I don’t let her go ahead of me. We are extremely critical of each other — constantly fighting, correcting. Even our guru finds it amusing.”

Clearly, the joys of sibling rivalry do not retire with age. The duo’s purappadu will showcase the pure dance side, the very basics, of Kathakali. “Going forward, there will be more acting, more emotions. I look forward to that,” he says.