Cusat to initiate legal action against Muslim outfit for using its name to promote event

The left and the right are also being brought in. Does the minister of higher education, who talks about renaissance and women’s freedom forty times an hour, not know anything about these things that are happening under her own nose? In Kerala, a renaissance wall was built to protest against the violation of Sabarimala rituals.

Pinarayi and Satheesan will be on their knees to respond to this wall…”It was widely speculated that the event happened at Cusat. However, the university denied it.

“The building where the event was held is located outside the campus. The university has no connection with the organisation and condemns the use of its name in the poster,” said Arun A U, registrar.