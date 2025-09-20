Man poses as IPS officer, cheats women, arrested

KOCHI: A man posing as a high-ranking official to gain the trust of women before sexually exploiting them and duping them of lakhs of rupees has finally landed in the police net.

Mohammed Ajmal Hussain, 29, a resident of Punnapra in Alappuzha, was arrested by a special police team led by

Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner Sibi Tom, while inquiring into a complaint lodged by an Alappuzha native.

According to police, the accused posed as an IAS/IPS officer, or Naval or Army officer, and then approached the victims, doling out false marriage promises. He would then sexually assault and cheat them of their money before fleeing.