Man poses as IPS officer, cheats women, arrested

KOCHI: A man posing as a high-ranking official to gain the trust of women before sexually exploiting them and duping them of lakhs of rupees has finally landed in the police net.
Mohammed Ajmal Hussain, 29, a resident of Punnapra in Alappuzha, was arrested by a special police team led by
Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner Sibi Tom, while inquiring into a complaint lodged by an Alappuzha native.
According to police, the accused posed as an IAS/IPS officer, or Naval or Army officer, and then approached the victims, doling out false marriage promises. He would then sexually assault and cheat them of their money before fleeing.
In her complaint, the Alappuzha native claimed that the accused approached her impersonating as an high-ranking police officer and expressed his desire to marry her. He then asked her to come to Ernakulam in the guise of purchasing a wedding dress. However, he took her to a rented room and allegedly sexually exploited her.
During the probe, it was found that he was living under a new name ‘Sufi Laik’ and had fixed his marriage with another woman next week. He had introduced himself to her as an IPS officer. “He used to visit high-end car showrooms and book luxury cars. When the police examined his phone, they were shocked to find photos of fake identity cards and pictures showing him in uniforms of high-ranking government officials,” they said.