50 lakh passengers and growing! Kochi Water Metro is ferrying the hopes of a city

KOCHI: With metro rail making rapid strides, can water metro be far behind? Kochi’s Water Metro is seeing rising commuter patronage, with total passenger ridership crossing the 50-lakh mark.

The occasion was celebrated when Australian-Malayali couple Naina and Amal bought tickets from the High Court terminal to travel to Fort Kochi on Saturday afternoon. Naina received a gift from Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera.

This comes even as Kochi Metro is fast turning into a popular mode of transport in the city. Metro rail passenger numbers hit a new high in August with the network registering a monthly ridership of over 34 lakh, beating the previous high of 32 lakh recorded last December. “The fact that water metro services were able to carry so many passengers by operating on short routes in 29 months is due to the high-quality travel experience,” Behera pointed out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Kochi Water Metro on April 25, 2023.

The project execution and service excellence of Kochi Water Metro have resulted in the Union government taking steps to replicate the model in 21 other places across the country. Inquiries have even been received from foreign countries. The World Bank has also expressed willingness to join hands with the service, which has also bagged several awards for operational excellence.