KMRL replaces ‘foreign’ PIDS displays at stations with ‘desi’ alternative

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has started replacing the ageing Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) screens installed across the Metro stations with an in-house cost-effective and locally sustainable alternative, which resulted in substantial savings towards procurement of the devices.

The original display boards were sourced from a foreign company as part of the initial deployment and were running since the Kochi Metro operations began in mid-2017. However, after nearly eight years of continuous service, these displays have outrun their operational lifespan of 50,000 hours, leading to display failures at various stations. Since the specialised units are not manufactured in the country, procuring replacements involves high import costs, extended lead times, and logistical challenges.

To address the same, the Kochi Metro maintenance team has developed an “innovative, cost-effective, and locally sustainable alternative”, which is used to replace the ageing PIDS displays as and when the failures are observed. “The KMRL has stopped importing the display boards. The new arrangement will gradually replace the old imported boards once found faulty. The cost saving with the in-house solution is one-fifth of the imported items and resulting in substantial cost and time saving for Kochi Metro,” said a senior KMRL official.