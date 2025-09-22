Flat complexes for homeless ready at Kochi's Thuruthy

KOCHI: The construction of twin housing complexes under the Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) scheme to provide housing to landless and homeless families under Kochi corporation’s jurisdiction has been completed. The scheme will benefit 394 families, with the complexes having come up in Thuruthy. While the first complex was a corporation project, the second complex was built by Kochi Smart Mission Limited.

The first tower has been built at a cost of Rs 41.74 crore, Mayor M Anilkumar said. “The 11-storeyed tower has 199 units of 300 square feet each. A unit comprises a dining/living area, bedroom, kitchen, balcony, and two penthouses. There are 81 parking slots, a 105 KLD sewage treatment plant, three elevators, and three staircases. An anganwadi and 14 shops have also been set up at the complex,” he said.

The CSML-built tower has 195 residential units on 13 floors, with a common courtyard.

“There are 15 units on each floor and 18 shops and parking facilities on the ground floor. Each residential unit has an area of 350 square feet. Solar panels have been installed on the rooftop of the tower in the common area. There is also parking space for 68 cars and 17 bikes,” Anilkumar added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is slated to inaugurate the housing complexes on Saturday.