From air to water to hydrogen, CIAL in search of ‘elements’ of success

KOCHI: From expansion of its international terminal (T3) to establishing the world’s first green hydrogen plant at an airport to commissioning a prestigious canal project — the host of projects that Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) plans to implement this current fiscal is ambitious and far-reaching.

CIAL Infrastructures Ltd (CIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of CIAL, is playing a key role in executing the prestigious West Coast Canal project, which involves developing a 590km-long canal system running parallel to the state’s coastline from Kovalam to Bekal.

According to CIL sources, the first phase of the project — a 235km stretch from Akkulam in Thiruvananthapuram to Chettuva in Thrissur — is set to be commissioned next January.

“... As part of this initiative, CIL is setting up a state-of-the-art light and sound show on an electrically powered boat, that will navigate the historic 150-year-old Chilakkoor Waterway Tunnel, near Varkala. Despite minor land-acquisition delays affecting portions of the broader canal, the electric-boat attraction and supporting tourism infrastructure are on track for commissioning this fiscal. Through its integrated approach to clean energy and sustainable infrastructure, CIL continues to strengthen its position as a pioneer in Kerala’s development landscape,” according to the CIAL Annual Report 2024-25, released the other day.

On its part, Cochin International Aviation Services Ltd (CIASL), another subsidiary, is constructing a 33,500 sqft business park featuring co-working space for 300 employees, classrooms for aviation academic programmes, a seminar hall and a restaurant. The project is expected to be completed by December.