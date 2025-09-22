From air to water to hydrogen, CIAL in search of ‘elements’ of success

KOCHI: From expansion of its international terminal (T3) to establishing the world’s first green hydrogen plant at an airport to commissioning a prestigious canal project — the host of projects that Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) plans to implement this current fiscal is ambitious and far-reaching.
CIAL Infrastructures Ltd (CIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of CIAL, is playing a key role in executing the prestigious West Coast Canal project, which involves developing a 590km-long canal system running parallel to the state’s coastline from Kovalam to Bekal.
According to CIL sources, the first phase of the project — a 235km stretch from Akkulam in Thiruvananthapuram to Chettuva in Thrissur — is set to be commissioned next January.
“... As part of this initiative, CIL is setting up a state-of-the-art light and sound show on an electrically powered boat, that will navigate the historic 150-year-old Chilakkoor Waterway Tunnel, near Varkala. Despite minor land-acquisition delays affecting portions of the broader canal, the electric-boat attraction and supporting tourism infrastructure are on track for commissioning this fiscal. Through its integrated approach to clean energy and sustainable infrastructure, CIL continues to strengthen its position as a pioneer in Kerala’s development landscape,” according to the CIAL Annual Report 2024-25, released the other day.
On its part, Cochin International Aviation Services Ltd (CIASL), another subsidiary, is constructing a 33,500 sqft business park featuring co-working space for 300 employees, classrooms for aviation academic programmes, a seminar hall and a restaurant. The project is expected to be completed by December.
Meanwhile, construction of the green hydrogen plant and filling station at Kochi airport, for which CIAL partnered Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), has been completed. The facility will be inaugurated soon. The 1,000-kilowatt plant will have the capacity to produce 200kg of green hydrogen daily. It will have four electrolysers producing 200 normal cubic metres (NNG) of hydrogen per hour. The initial output will be used to power airport vehicles, while the commercial sale of fuel will begin at a later stage when more hydrogen-fuelled vehicles are introduced in the state.
CIAL is also undertaking a major expansion of its T3, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year. As part of the project, the company will introduce eight additional aerobridges to improve accessibility and convenience. Besides, substantial commercial spaces are also being developed in the international waiting hall.