Cops feel wound up with Kerala High Court's directive to regulate traffic manually

KOCHI: Amid the public debate over adopting advanced technologies, Kochi City police are struggling to manage traffic congestion in the city following a Kerala High Court directive requiring officers to manually regulate vehicular movement during peak hours.

The August 27 ruling, issued against the backdrop of traffic hold-ups in the run-up to Onam, has forced personnel, especially at key intersections along Banerji Road, to position themselves on roads to manage traffic flow.

“After evolving from manual traffic control and cabin-based management, we now rely on automated signals. Yet, this directive to manually regulate peak-hour traffic feels like a step back 30-35 years. How can such unscientific methods be justified?” a source with Kochi City police said, on condition of anonymity.

“A traffic signal is visible to drivers even several rows back, allowing vehicles to move accordingly. In contrast, a person of average height standing in the middle of the road is often hidden from the view of drivers who are not in the front rows. Poor lighting at junctions at night further increases the risk of accidents,” he said.

He added that a sub-inspector with the Kochi City traffic west enforcement unit, who was on duty near Pallimukku junction on September 8, was hit by a rider at night — an example of the dangers posed by manual traffic control.