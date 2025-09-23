Encroachers level monastery’s boundary wall over land ‘dispute’ in Kalamassery

KOCHI: In the early hours of September 4, residents of Mar Thoma Bhavanam, a monastery-cum-convent run by The Order of Canons Regular of the Holy Cross congregation at Kaipadamugal, Kalamassery, were awakened by sounds of a JCB demolishing the seven-foot-tall boundary wall surrounding the property.

Over 100 metres of the wall, enclosing around seven acres of land belonging to the congregation, were bulldozed by a group of people numbering around 60. Claiming ownership of the land, they encroached upon the land and set up temporary structures of concrete board right in front of the main entrance of the establishment of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

Speaking to TNIE, Fr George Paracka, the superior of Mar Thoma Bhavanam, rubbished the claims. “The land that is being claimed by encroachers had been in Mar Thoma Bhavanam’s possession for the past 45 years. It was bought legally,” he said.

The bhavanam was built after purchasing parcels of land, he said “The plot in contention was bought from a man named Hanifa in 1982 after paying Rs 12,50,000. A cheque for the amount was issued. It should be understood that all the land on which the convent exists had been registered except for the six acres of land bought from Hanifa.”

Even after multiple requests from the superior to hand over the deed of the land and complete the registration process, Hanifa continued to delay it, citing various reasons. “We came to know, later on, that he had pledged the deed with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to tide over financial problems after his business went belly-up.