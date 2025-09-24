Kochi airport’s winter schedule: Two new flights to Thiruvananthapuram, 1,520 weekly operations

KOCHI: Kochi airport will handle a total of 1,520 weekly operations in the winter schedule — from October 26, 2025, to March 28, 2026 — the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) officials said on Tuesday.

The highlight of the winter schedule are IndiGo’s two new daily services to Thiruvananthapuram and Star Air’s Kochi-Bengaluru flight four days a week.

The winter schedule will see 27 airlines, 25 of them international carriers, operating 341 weekly departures to international destinations.

AirAsia plans to increase the frequency of operations from 11 to 21 per week while Air India will reinstate the Doha sector. Akasa will commence daily flights to Dammam.

IndiGo tops the list with 49 weekly departures to international destinations whereas Air India Express will have 47 departures weekly. Other prominent carriers operating weekly services are Etihad (28), Air Asia (21), Air Arabia Abu Dhabi (18), Akasa (17), Air India, Air Arabia, Emirates, Oman Air, Singapore Airlines (14 each), Kuwait airways, Qatar Airways (11 each), Saudia, Thai AirAsia (10 each), SpiceJet, SriLankan, Malaysia Airlines (7 each), Jazeera (5), Fly Dubai, Gulf Air, Island Aviation, Viatjet, Malindo (4 each) and Thai Lion air (3). There will be 67 weekly departures to Abu Dhabi alone.

Dubai comes second with 45 operations from Kochi airport. Other key destinations include Doha (38), Kuala Lumpur (32), Muscat (25) and Sharjah (21), Singapore (14), Male (11), Bangkok (10), Jeddah and Riyadh (8 each), while Bahrain, Colombo, Dammam and Ras Al Khaimah (7 each). Ho Chi Minh City and Phuket have four and three weekly flights, respectively.