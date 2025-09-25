CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate work on three bridges on Saturday

KOCHI: Various developmental initiatives proposed by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) for the panchayats in which the airport is located will soon come to fruition. Under Operation Pravah, which aims to safeguard the airport and nearby areas from flooding, CIAL will construct three bridges, renovate Chengal Thodu, and repair roads, among many other projects. The first phase of the work will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

“The chief minister will inaugurate the construction of three bridges that will be built at a cost of Rs 40 crore,” said a statement from CIAL. Meanwhile, Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the Airport Ring Road at Kallumkoottam on Thursday.

“This is the first phase of the ring road being built to link the areas on the south and north of the airport,” said CIAL. As for the three bridges, they will come up at Puliyampilly, Madathi Moola, and Chovvara.

The 200-m Puliyampilly bridge will connect Thuravunkara-Pirarur, while the 114-m Chovvara Bridge will connect Chovvara-Neduvannur South areas. The 177-meter-long Madathi Moola bridge will connect Kaprassery West to Purayar areas.

“Footpaths and approach roads will also be constructed on both sides. The bridges are being constructed with the aim of protecting the area around Kochi airport from the threat of floods and to strengthen transport infrastructure development,” said CIAL.