KSRTC’s new fleet ushers in era of comfort and convenience

KOCHI: The days of arduous, uncomfortable bus journeys are becoming a thing of the past as the KSRTC is rolling out new modern buses, equipped with a range of amenities designed to enhance comfort on both short and long journeys. Ernakulam district has been allocated a total of 11 new buses, from luxury AC sleeper to Link buses to Mini buses.

The highest number of new buses are allotted to Ernakulam bus depot, which has got six new buses, while Aluva and Perumbavoor have been allocated two new buses each and Muvattupuzha one.

“The Ernakulam depot has got one pair of AC Sleeper buses, which will replace the existing Swift Premium AC deployed in Ernakulam-Chennai section. The bus leaves Ernakulam at 5.30 pm to reach its destination by 6.40 am the next day. In the return direction, the bus will leave Chennai at 6.30 pm to reach Ernakulam at 7.30 am the next day,” a senior KSRTC official said.

The AC Sleeper bus has been designed with the National Flag theme and features comfortable sleeper berths, mobile charging points, television, CCTV surveillance and on board cameras.

The depot has also got a new FP Premium bus, which will be deployed in the Ernakulam-Tiruppur (departs at 1.30 pm) section, besides four Link buses – deployed in Ernakulam-Pooppara (2.30 pm), Ernakulam-Kumily (4 pm), Ernakulam-Kumily (5 pm) and Ernakulam-Nedumkandam (10 pm) routes.

While the Fast Passenger and Super Fast models will be operated on Tata chassis, the rest will use Ashok Leyland chassis. KSRTC is rolling out the specialised Link buses, which are being deployed only on takeover routes, where private buses conducted services earlier. All the new buses will have mobile charging facilities, comfortable seats, CCTV surveillance and on board cameras.