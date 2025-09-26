The hills of Meghalaya leave a ‘foodprint’ on Kochi coast

Poring over Shakespeare texts one evening, a young Ahmedaki Laloo realised that a career in English Literature was not her calling. Pondering then on what is, she arrived at something she hadn’t yet paid much interest in — food.

“When I look back, the happiest moments in my life were when I was cooking,” Ahmedaki Laloo (Chef Ahme) tells TNIE on the sidelines of Meghalaya Table pop-up at Brunton Boatyard Heritage Hotel in Kochi. “It was a gradual realisation. Food made me happy. It felt celebratory.”

She didn’t give up on her English degree though, much to the relief of her parents who insisted that a career in food must have a ‘backup’. After trudging through the three-year course, Ahme hopped on a long flight to South India. Udupi, to be precise — a quaint little town by the sea.

Here, she joined Manipal University to learn more about the culinary world and her place in it.