CIAL kicks off 100-crore development drive in panchayats adjoining airport

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has kicked off development works worth Rs 100 crore in panchayats around the airport with the launch of the first phase of its ambitious Airport Ring Road (ARR) project.

The 600-m-long stretch, linking Gate 6 on the southern side of the airport’s operational area to Kallumkootam in Kanjoor panchayat in the north, has been completed at a cost of Rs 1.6 crore. Built along the diversion canal south of the runway, the road will act as a flood protection barrier while also strengthening airport security with fencing and paved blocks.

The ARR is a critical component of Operation Pravah, CIAL’s comprehensive flood-control initiative launched after the 2018 floods. Once the entire road is complete, it will connect the southern and northern ends of the airport, easing access and offering greater resilience against extreme weather.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who inaugurated the project on Thursday, said the government’s policy is to ensure surrounding areas grow in tandem with the airport.

“CIAL is implementing projects worth Rs 100 crore for nearby panchayats this financial year. With railway, metro and water metro connectivity taking shape, CIAL will become the airport with the best connectivity in the country,” he said, adding that efforts are on to connect the Kundannoor-Angamaly bypass directly to the airport.