Kochi gets Kerala’s first ‘Food Street’ as state eyes global food map

KOCHI: Kerala on Saturday took its first big step towards becoming a global food destination with the launch of the state’s first Food Street at Kasturba Nagar, Panampilly Nagar, Kochi. Designed to showcase safe, hygienic, and diverse culinary experiences, the initiative promises to transform roadside dining into a world-class affair.

The Food Street, a vibrant stretch lined with stalls offering local delicacies as well as fusion treats, is part of the Centre’s Modernisation of 100 Food Streets project. In Kerala, the initiative is a joint venture of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), Kochi Corporation, the National Health Mission, and the State Food Safety Department.

The street aims to change the way people think about street food—ensuring not just taste but also hygiene, nutrition, and safety. “The goal is to make Kerala a food destination where people from anywhere in the world can enjoy the best and safest culinary experiences,” said Health Minister Veena George after inaugurating the facility.

With brightly designed kiosks, seating areas, and strict food safety monitoring, the Kochi project is expected to set the tone for similar food streets in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kozhikode. “This is only the beginning. More food streets will come up soon,” Veena added, pointing out that the project was implemented with 60% Central funding, 40% State support, and an additional Rs 30 lakh contributed by GCDA.