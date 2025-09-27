Kochi rehabilitation projects: hope at Thuruthy and despair at Mundamveli

Following repeated complaints, IIT Madras was engaged earlier this year for a detailed study on the long-term structural stability of the building. “Their team has already inspected the site and collected samples. We have assured residents that necessary maintenance and repair will be carried out,” says a GCDA official.



“The corporation has begun roofing work at the apartment complex. We haven’t received the report of the study. We are yet to receive the final IIT report. However, they have given some initial recommendations. Thus, we have started the roofing work. The area around the building will also be cleaned and maintained according to the plan.”



Notably, the complex still does not have a compound wall. Only now work has been initiated.

Another concern of residents is over documentation. “We have not yet received legal ownership or transfer documents. This leaves us without proper legal protection or clear property rights,” says Abhilash.



“We have been requesting the state government to take necessary steps to register and transfer ownership in the names of the residents, in line with the basic provisions of the Life Mission project. We have written to the chief minister regarding this.”