Ernakulam Congress accuses CPM of taking credit for Kochi Rehabilitation Project

KOCHI: Minutes before the inauguration of the twin apartment towers for Thuruthy residents under the Kochi Rehabilitation Project, the Ernakulam DCC along with UDF councillors held a press meet claiming credit for initiating the project during their tenure. Speaking at the event held at the DCC office, former mayors Tony Chammany and Soumini Jain stated that it was the UDF that launched the project.

“The CPM-led LDF strongly opposed the project during council meetings and even brought a no-confidence motion against me. The front is now trying to claim credit for the project,” said Soumini Jain.

Adding further, Congress leader Tony Chammany said that Thuruthy housing scheme is part of the housing project introduced during the second UPA government for slum eradication. The CPM has always stood against welfare projects meant for ordinary people. The delay in completing the flats for 394 families is solely due to their obstruction, he said. Chammany, also questioned why the BJP had not staked any claim, despite the project being supported by the Centre.