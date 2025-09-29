Calls rise for Seaport-Airport road extension

KOCHI: Despite several interventions, a rapid surge in vehicle numbers has left the Edappally-Aluva-Athani section on NH 544 -- the primary gateway to Kochi airport located 28 km north of the city -- heavily congested, affecting hundreds of travellers.

The traffic gridlock, especially at key choke points like the Marthanda Varma bridge in Aluva, is worsening by the day even as calls grow louder for the implementation of the second phase of the Seaport-Airport Road on a war footing.

“Connectivity to the airport is vital for the growth of any city,” D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), a city-based think tank dealing with social issues, said.

The latest figures show that Koch airport records an annual footfall off 1.12 crore, he pointed out.

“With NH 544 getting severely congested, it’s high time we developed another alternative. The state government must treat the completion of the Seaport-Airport Road Phase II as a flagship project with a time-bound implementation schedule, instead of announcing several projects simultaneously.

The project, which has already faced a delay of over two decades, can’t be delayed any further. Its realisation will help a major chunk of airport commuters from central Kerala travel without touching NH 544,” Dhanuraj said.

According to the draft comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) prepared by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), while the congestion translates to an average delay of four minutes on key routes, the plight of commuters on the Edappally-Aluva-Athani stretch is worse -- a delay of up to 14.5 minutes.