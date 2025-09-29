Nedumbassery railway station on track, site inspection likely in Oct

KOCHI: The much-awaited Nedumbassery Airport Railway Station project seems to be on track, with the Railways set to inspect the proposed site in October. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said so in response to a query by Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan.
“I had spoken to the railway minister regarding the project and was informed that an inspection team will be arriving at the site to conduct a study before finalising the designs proposed for the station,” Behanan told TNIE.
According to him, the Railways had earlier notified that the work related to the project would begin in December.
“We need to ensure that the inspection happens, and towards that, I have sent a letter to the Union railway minister,” he added.
A foundation stone for the Nedumbassery railway station was laid in 2010 when E Ahmed was the Union railway minister. But the project never took off. According to revised estimates, the construction of a new railway station will cost Rs 19 crore.
The new location for the station has been identified near the CIAL solar farm. Land acquisition won’t be a problem as the Railways owns land on both sides of the track that passes through the area.
Sources with the Railways said the design for the station is yet to be finalised. “More than four designs have been submitted to the Railway Board for approval,” said a source.
Going by one of the proposed designs, the platform will start near the Railway overbridge on the Athani Junction-Airport Road. Two platforms, each capable of accommodating trains with up to 24 coaches, will be constructed, the source said. Once the station is up, passengers can reach the airport, via the 1.5-km road that passes beneath the ROB. CIAL has expressed willingness to operate electric buses to connect the station with the airport.