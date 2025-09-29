Nedumbassery railway station on track, site inspection likely in Oct

KOCHI: The much-awaited Nedumbassery Airport Railway Station project seems to be on track, with the Railways set to inspect the proposed site in October. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said so in response to a query by Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan.

“I had spoken to the railway minister regarding the project and was informed that an inspection team will be arriving at the site to conduct a study before finalising the designs proposed for the station,” Behanan told TNIE.

According to him, the Railways had earlier notified that the work related to the project would begin in December.

“We need to ensure that the inspection happens, and towards that, I have sent a letter to the Union railway minister,” he added.

A foundation stone for the Nedumbassery railway station was laid in 2010 when E Ahmed was the Union railway minister. But the project never took off. According to revised estimates, the construction of a new railway station will cost Rs 19 crore.