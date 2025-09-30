MoU signed, Infopark Phase III on fast track

KOCHI: With Infopark and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the third-phase development of the technology park, the ambitious project expected to turn Kochi into the state’s IT hub has moved a step closer to realisation. The MoU for Infopark Phase III was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Procedures related to the identification of landowners on the 300-acre site earmarked in Kizhakkambalam and Kunnathunadu panchayats in Ernakulam district are now expected to begin now.

“The aim is to finish land pooling formalities within a month,” GCDA chairperson Chandran Pillai told TNIE.

“Right now, the authority has identified 1,500 acres in these two taluks for the project. The next step in the process involves the identification of the most suitable land parcel that satisfies all the criteria for an IT park. It should be noted that the land parcel that has been surveyed comprises solid land and wetland,” he said.

Once the survey is completed, the landowners will be identified and discussions held with regard to the land pooling formalities, Pillai pointed out.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister P Rajeeve posted on Instagram that once 75% of landowners agree to the GCDA offer, the project will proceed quickly as the project is being undertaken through land pooling.

“After the draft project document is prepared, public opinion will be sought and necessary changes made before the final project document is prepared.