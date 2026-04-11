Amid high polling in Kerala, all fronts upbeat about chances in tight contests

KOCHI: A high voter turnout in constituencies witnessing tight contests — including Kochi, Kunnathunad, Kalamassery, Perumbavoor and Tripunithura — has bolstered the confidence of all three fronts in Ernakulam district. While the Congress-led UDF hopes to increase its tally to 12, the CPM-led LDF is confident of retaining the five seats it won in 2021.

Kunnathunad, where UDF’s V P Sajeendran is pitted against LDF’s sitting MLA P V Sreenijin, recorded a voter turnout of 83.09%. The NDA fielded Babu Divakaran in the constituency.

In Kalamassery, where Industries Minister P Rajeeve is contesting, the voter turnout is 81.89%. The IUML has fielded V E Abdul Gafoor, the son of former minister V K Ebrahimkunju, in the constituency. The other two constituencies that witnessed close contests, Kochi and Tripunithura, have recorded 80.33% and 81.4% polling, respectively.

In Kochi, Congress’ Ernakulam district president Mohammed Shiyas is taking on sitting MLA K J Maxy, while in Tripunithura, the contest is between LDF’s K N Unnikrishnan and Kochi Deputy Mayor Deepak Joy.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said there would be little surprise if the UDF makes a clean sweep in five districts, including Ernakulam.

“In Kunnathunad, the UDF will win by a huge margin. Twenty20 will end up in third place. In Kochi, the UDF candidate’s campaign has not faltered anywhere. The DCC president contested in a seat where the CPM had won by a margin of 23,000 votes,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Perumbavoor constituency has recorded 80.40% voter turnout.