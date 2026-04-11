SIR shake-up: Voter roll cut drives turnout spike in Kerala's key assembly seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Assembly constituencies that saw the steepest drop in voter numbers, mostly in Thiruvananthapuram district, after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls recorded a sharp surge in turnout, rising by 9 to 13 percentage points compared to the previous assembly election. This surge stands out against the state’s overall increase in voter turnout of a little over 4% compared to 2021.

In contrast, the five Malappuram seats that registered the highest addition of voters post SIR saw a modest rise in turnout, in the range of 3 to 9 percentage points. Region-wise, only northern Kerala bettered the state aggregate in voter turnout, while polling percentages in southern and central Kerala remained below the state average of 78.27%.

The Thiruvananthapuram assembly seat saw the highest drop in voter numbers post SIR, at 46,555. As many as 1.18 lakh (74.85%) of the 1.58 lakh voters turned up at polling booths on Thursday.

While this was lower than the 1.25 lakh electors who voted in 2021, the polling percentage rose by over 13% due to a shrunk overall electorate. Vattiyoorkavu, Nemom, Kazhakkoottam and Ernakulam constituencies also recorded increases in turnout, ranging between 9 and 12 percentage points compared to 2021.

At the other end, Tirur, which saw the highest increase of 21,505 voters after SIR, recorded a turnout rise of 3.78% vis-a-vis the previous assembly election. As many as 1.96 lakh of the 2.55 lakh electors voted in 2026, compared to 1.68 lakh of the 2.29 lakh electors in 2021. Notably, Vengara, which registered the second-highest increase in post-SIR voter numbers, saw turnout rise by around 10 percentage points.