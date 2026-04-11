Kochi sees third best turnout at 79.8%, but absolute voter count tells another tale

KOCHI: Ernakulam was perched third among the districts with the highest polling percentage after it recorded its best-ever performance in Thursday’s assembly polls. A total of 20,00,247 people from the eligible list of 25,03,848 exercised their franchise. This is 79.89% of the total number of individuals in this year’s electoral roll, which had seen considerable revisions following a special intensive revision (SIR) to remove dead entries.

Compared to the previous election, when the district registered 74.06% polling, this is a significant jump of 5.83%. However, in absolute numbers, there are only 35,008 more voters than the 2021 figure of 19,65,239. So, despite the noticeable jump in turnout percentage, the absolute voter count has risen by only a modest 1.78%.

The number pales further when a comparison with the 2016 data reveals a gain of just 28,721 voters in a district that is, according to official data, home to over 32 lakh people. When taking the absolute voter count, the 2026 election registered only a meagre uptick of 1.16%.

This year, 8 of the 11 constituencies recorded more than 80% polling. Among them, Kunnathunad recorded the highest turnout, at 84.09%. The constituency recorded the highest percentage in the 2021 polls as well — 80.99%. The other leading constituencies are Perumbavoor (80.4%), Aluva (80.78%), Kalamassery (81.59%), Paravur (81.96%), Vypeen (80.5%), Kochi (80.33%), and Tripunithura (81.4%).

Compared to the 2021 polls, the respective jumps are: Perumbavoor (+4.07%), Aluva (+5.45%), Kalamassery (+5.61%), Paravur (+4.81%), Vypeen (+5.78%), Kochi (+10.49%), and Tripunithura (+8.12%). Angamaly recorded the lowest voter turnout this year, at 75.52% — a 0.41% dip despite its electoral roll contracting.