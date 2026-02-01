8-year-old boy dies after being hit by private bus in Kochi

KOCHI: An eight-year-old boy returning from a shop was killed after being hit by a private bus allegedly travelling at high speed at Chellanam. The deceased was identified as Enoy Jude, a resident of Maruvakkad in North Chellanam. The accident reportedly occurred when the bus, while attempting to overtake a two-wheeler, hit the boy walking along the roadside, and he died on the spot, said a source with the Kochi City Police.

The accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Friday, when the Class III student was returning from a shop after purchasing some items. The private bus, allegedly travelling at high speed, lost control while overtaking a scooter and rammed the child who was walking along the roadside.

The body was shifted to the Ernakulam General Hospital and later handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination and completion of other legal formalities, said the official.

“Following the incident, we registered a case and invoked charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Steps are also being initiated to cancel the bus driver’s licence in connection with the accident,” said police.