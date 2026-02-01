Maradu flats demolished in 2020 may rise again as KCZMA clears Golden Kayaloram

KOCHI: Golden Kayaloram, in Maradu, which was demolished in 2020 along with three other apartment complexes after they were found to contravene Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, could be making a comeback. Renewed interest follows a Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) report clearing the development. Former apartment owners say they will move forward with steps for reconstruction after a favourable ruling in a case pending with the Supreme Court.

A two-member sub-committee constituted by KCZMA to study the feasibility of reconstruction of the four complexes on their original plots, submitted a report clearing Golden Kayaloram’s feasibility for reconstruction -- under the current CRZ rules.

“We are awaiting a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court, based on the KCZMA report. We will then commence discussions with the builder,” said C M Varghese, president of the Golden Kayaloram residents association. The presence of an authorised road between the high-tide zone of the backwaters and the flat was what turned the tide in Golden Kayaloram’s favour in the study.

While KCZMA determined that the plots on which Alpha Serene, Jain Coral Cove and H2O Holy Faith apartments do not pass muster with CRZ rules, former Holy Faith owners say surveys carried out by authorised agencies show partial viability of construction on the land where their complex stood.

“Contrary to the findings of KCZMA, studies of our land we sanctioned show more than 60% compliance with CRZ norms. We believe that by reducing the total built-up area, a new construction will meet the norms,” said Joyson Pallan, secretary of the H2O Holy Faith residents association. Since demolition, the value of the plots has reduced drastically.