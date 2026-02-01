Mumbai firm orders two green tugs from Cochin Shipyard Limited

KOCHI: Mumbai-headquartered Polestar Maritime Limited has placed an order for two 60-tonne bollard pull battery-electric green tugs with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), India’s leading shipyard.

Polestar Maritime is a major player in harbour tugs, coastal towing and marine services at ports. The two green tugs will be deployed at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority under the Government of India’s Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP). Polestar Maritime emerged as the successful bidder for chartering the two battery-electric tugs under the programme.

The vessels will be built to the design of Robert Allan Limited, a global leader in harbour tug design. The tugs will be jointly constructed by CSL and Udupi-CSL under a work-share arrangement at CSL’s Kochi yard.