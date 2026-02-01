Remanded in theft case, teen escapes from custody in Kochi

KOCHI: A teenager who was remanded in a theft case escaped from police custody while being brought to the Borstal School in Kakkanad, on Friday evening. The accused, Max Binoy, 19, a resident of Cheruvandoor in Ettumanoor, fled while in the custody of personnel assigned for accused escort duty from the Infopark police station.

According to a source with the Kochi City Police, Max is an accused in a theft case involving the stealing of spare parts from a two-wheeler workshop in the Kidangoor region. He was produced before the Ettumanoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and remanded in connection with the case. Considering the age of the accused and the fact that he had no previous criminal record, the court ordered that he be lodged at the Borstal School in Kakkanad on Friday.

However, while being taken out of the police vehicle in front of the main gate of the Borstal School, the accused allegedly attacked police personnel on escort duty and fled from the scene, said the officer.

“Following his escape, police teams launched an intensive search to trace and apprehend the accused,” said an officer with the Infopark police station. “Despite more than a day having passed since the incident, we have not been able to trace or apprehend him, but the search operations are continuing. Alerts have also been circulated through public WhatsApp groups”, the officer added.