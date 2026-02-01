SciSol displays youth-led solutions at Kerala Science Congress

KOCHI: The 38th Kerala Science Congress began in Kochi on Saturday. The contest for youth-driven, science-based innovations - ‘SciSol’ (Scientific Solutions) emerged as one of the key highlights of the congress.

SciSol is a platform designed for translating scientific ideas into real-world applications. With themes ranging from substance abuse and public health to agriculture and social security, young researchers showcased solutions aimed at addressing urban and community-level problems in Kochi and similar regions.

A team from Cusat presented a portable lateral-flow strip–based sensor capable of detecting synthetic drugs such as MDMA when mixed with beverages or biological samples. Another innovation, ‘OptiTrace’, developed by a team from Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, demonstrated a non-invasive preliminary screening system that analyses pupil response using a smartphone camera to assess the possibility of drug consumption.

Students from Amal Jyothi College of Engineering introduced a smart rambutan crop protection system that uses sound and moving laser light to deter bats and birds. It was presented as a cost-effective alternative to conventional net-based methods.

Addressing public health concerns, a student from Government Engineering College, Palakkad, presented an AI-enabled acoustic monitoring system that detects mosquito larvae in stagnant water bodies by analysing sound patterns.

A team from Thiruvananthapuram Engineering College showcased a system designed to control traffic signals dynamically to enable uninterrupted movement of ambulances through city roads, for tackling urban mobility challenges. Winners of the SciSol competition will be announced during the valedictory session of the 38th Kerala Science Congress on Monday.