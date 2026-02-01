Spa staff booked for extorting Rs 5.5 lakhs from customer in Kochi

KOCHI: Police booked four personsfor allegedly extorting money from a man after recording obscene videos of him and threatening to send the footage to his family, in Kochi.

The suspects were identified as Suchitra, Abhishek, Baiju, and Reena, all of whom are allegedly linked to a spa operating in Maradu. Based on a complaint filed by a 59-year-old man from Koothattukulam, the Maradu police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, said an officer with the Maradu police station.

The complainant visited a spa in the Thykoodam area in early January 2025, where one of the accused allegedly recorded obscene videos of him along with her using a mobile phone. The accused then threatened to send the videos to his wife and daughter.

By issuing threats, the accused allegedly extorted a total of Rs 5.5 lakh from the complainant during July and August 2025, through various means including cash and online transfers, said the officer.