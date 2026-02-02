Poor maintenance leaves lights faulty, streets dark in Kochi

KOCHI: Four months into the commissioning of more than 40,000 streetlights under a pan-city LED project aimed at enhancing basic infrastructure, lights in several parts of the city have become dysfunctional. Faulty streetlights at Kaloor, Kadavanthra, Stadium Link Road, Ernakulam North, Vyttila, Palluruthy and Panampilly Nagar have also led to traffic issues and accidents.

According to Girinagar councillor P D Martin, a lack of proper maintenance is the prime cause. “Though there are terms and conditions about maintenance, these lights have not been taken care of. There’s a lack of coordination as well. Most of these lights haven’t been repaired even after 10 or 15 days,” Martin said, adding that more than 40 lights are dysfunctional in his division.

The newly installed high-tech, energy-efficient LED lights across Kochi corporation were commissioned in October, 2025. Implemented by the corporation with the support of the Smart Cities Mission, the project was completed at a cost of around Rs 30 crore. Public works standing committee chairperson T K Ashraf said the corporation has directed the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) to rectify the faults at the earliest.

“We held a meeting with the CSML officials. They have been asked to fix the issues with the streetlights within two to three days, as mentioned in the agreement. The corporation has also decided to constitute zone-based squads for monitoring and maintenance. A schedule will be prepared for the same,” Ashraf said.