Drinking water crisis: Residents to stage protest

KOCHI: Fed up with drinking water shortage, the residents of Poonithura area are set to stage a protest, demanding the installation of an interconnection from the Maradu 100 mld plant to tackle the issue.

The shortage has become acute after the collapse of the Thammanam water tank. “For over a year, we have been raising complaints about the drinking water shortage. However, there has not been a permanent solution. Poonithura is at the tail-end of the supply line.

Residents in and around Petta Junction get uninterrupted supply of water, but it is not reaching Poonithura. Since there is no response from the Kerala Water Authority, we have decided to stage a protest on February 6,” said V P Chandran, the councillor of Vyttila division.