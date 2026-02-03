In a first, Kochi airport to run hydrogen-powered buses

KOCHI: Kochi International Airport is set to become the first airport in the country to operate hydrogen-powered buses for passenger transportation. The move is based on an MoA signed between the Kerala Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster (K-HVIC) Foundation and Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Sunday.

The agreement pertains to the procurement and operation of three hydrogen fuel cell electric buses at Kochi airport as part of the Kerala Hydrogen Valley initiative. Under the MoA, the K-HVIC Foundation will provide financial support for the procurement of the buses, with funding capped at `2.90 crore per bus and the overall project of `8.7 crore that will be released in stages.

Procurement of the buses is scheduled to be completed within 12 months. Ownership of the buses will vest with CIAL. The project is expected to enhance passenger convenience while reducing emissions from airport transport operations.

With the 1000kw green hydrogen plant constructed jointly by CIAL and BPCL set to commence operations, fuel supply for the buses will be ensured. With statutory approvals for hydrogen supply infrastructure already in place, the initiative is poised for early implementation.