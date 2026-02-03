Moral policing? Woman, male friend assaulted

KOCHI: In an alleged act of moral policing, a young woman and her male friend, both from Kollam, were assaulted by a group of residents at Thiruvaniyoor on January 29. Nine people have been booked.

The victims, a 22-year-old and her friend who hails from Karunagappally, were allegedly attacked around 10.30pm while she was returning to her PG accommodation after work – she is employed at an electronics manufacturing firm in Chottanikkara – on a scooter. The friend was accompanying her to drop her at the place, said a resident.

A group of local residents, mostly men, allegedly entered into an argument with them, which escalated into a physical attack, the resident added.

The victim said the assailants slapped her, pushed her to the ground and kicked her, besides assaulting her friend. She alleged that the attackers also threatened an autorickshaw driver who arrived to take them to the hospital and prevented him from offering help.

The woman, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kollam, said this was not an isolated incident in the area and claimed that hoardings warning those involved in similar situations of physical attacks had been put up earlier. She also alleged that the police were delaying action against the suspects and that no arrests were made so far.