Six districts in focus as IIT starts black spot study

KOCHI: The motor vehicles department has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT) to rectify the faults at road stretches designated as black spots in the state.

In the exercise that began two weeks ago, the GIS-based data of the black spots and the engineering solutions developed by the IIT’s Centre for Excellence in Road Safety is being used to study and correct hazardous black spots in six districts — Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Kollam.

Scientific measures to reduce accidents on such stretches will be implemented soon, Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said.