CIAL’s Aero Park to generate jobs, revenue

KOCHI: Kochi airport is set to widen its footprint beyond conventional airport operations with the inauguration of a 36-acre Aero Park on February 9.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will dedicate the facility to the nation.

Developed as an integrated aviation ecosystem, the Aero Park brings together aircraft hangars, parking bays, training facilities, technical service units and business infrastructure in one campus.

“A flagship project of the Kochi airport, the Aero Park will help in creating large-scale employment opportunities, generating significant tax revenue and building future-proof capabilities for the rapidly growing aviation sector,” said CIAL managing director

S Suhas. Six projects with a combined investment of `101 crore will be commissioned as part of the project’s first phase.

A key component of the first phase is the CIASL Business Centre, a `30-crore premium co-working facility spread across 40,000 sqft.

Designed to host over 400 professionals and about 30 companies, it is among the few such facilities in the country operated directly by an airport company.