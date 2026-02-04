Progress of Chilavannoor bund road bridge work slow, commuters irked

KOCHI: The prolonged closure of the Chilavannoor bund road bridge, a vital link between Panampilly Nagar and Vyttila, continues to upend the lives of local residents and commuters.

“There has been no clear communication whatsoever about when the bridge will actually be completed. Nobody seems to be accountable. Nobody seems to be bothered… I only wish for this bridge to be finished and for our lives to return to some sense of normalcy,” lamented script writer/subtitlist Vivek Ranjit, a resident of Chilavannoor. The less-than-200-metre bridge was shut in 2024 to construct a new structure with increased height, to facilitate the passage of water metro boats.

The Rs 38.77-crore project, approved the year before and part of KMRL’s integrated urban regeneration and water transport system, was funded by the KIIFB and awarded to Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society. At the time, the bridge was projected not only as a transport link but also as a public space, with footpaths, viewing galleries, benches, trees and kiosks. Boat connectivity was also planned from the Thevara and Kumbalam regions to the Elamkulam metro station.

However, the project has since missed multiple deadlines, frustrating commuters. For many, the bridge was once a key non-arterial “shortcut” route, especially for two-wheelers, easing pressure on the Sahodaran Ayyappan (SA) road.

When TNIE sought a response about the delay, a KMRL official said, “There were hurdles, and some, on account of tidal flooding and waterlogging issues. That said, the work has indeed picked up pace and will be completed very soon.”